



— In a story you saw first on 2, a disabled brother and sister were left prisoners in their apartment for nearly a week because of a broken elevator.

As CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reported Monday, there has been progress. But problems persist.

Dary Brooks and his sister, Rose Turner, were stuck in their sixth-floor apartment on West Lake Street in the Austin neighborhood the whole time the elevator was broken. The elevator works now.

Brooks says he has been outside and is “lovin’ it – can’t get enough of it.”

Brooks and Turner moved into their Pangea-managed apartment in July. Both are disabled and use wheelchairs.

About a week ago, the elevator went out – and it wasn’t the first time. The narrow, dark stairwell is not an option for them to escape.

Adding to the frustration, their kitchen was lacking a refrigerator since move-in day.

“We’ve been told that it was going to be here. When we got here, it was not here,” Turner said on Friday. “We messed up $250 worth of food.”

CBS 2 tried contacting Pangea on Friday without success, and our first story on this subject aired Friday at 10 p.m. By 10 a.m. Saturday, Brooks and Turner had their refrigerator.

“They brought it all the way up the stairs,” Turner said.

And hours later, the elevator was fixed.

“We didn’t get no response, but when you all aired this on the air, they jumped right at it with no problem,” Brooks said.

The issues Brooks and Turner have faced are just the latest involving the address. According to city records, the building failed its last two inspections – on April 5 and May 10 of this year.

Records also list dozens of violations over the past decade – many involving the elevator – dating back to 2012.

A city Department of Buildings representative said they are aware of the problems and sent an elevator inspection to the building on Monday. In the meantime, siblings Brooks and Turner are glad something has been done.

“I said, Jesus is going to let this soar like an eagle, and they did, because of you all,” Turner said.

The results of the elevator inspection were not yet available on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Kozlov left another message with Pangea real estate on Monday to talk about the building and the other ongoing elevator issues. Again, no one called her back.

