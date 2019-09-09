CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was in police custody Monday evening after reported sexual assault in a hotel in Oak Brook.
Oak Brook police were called at 11:48 a.m. to the Hyatt House at 210 W. 22nd St. in Oak Brook for a report of an aggravated criminal sexual assault.
Police said the victim, a 20-year-old employee of the hotel, was taken to Edward-Elmhurst Health Elmhurst Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, police learned the suspect might still have been in the area and armed with the handgun.
Police conducted a room-to-room search of the hotel in search of the 38-year-old man, who was believed to be a relative of a guest at the hotel.
The suspect was apprehended in Chicago around 4 p.m. by Oak Brook police with assistance from Chicago Police. He was taken back to Oak Brook for further investigation, police said.