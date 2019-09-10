CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Monday while walking to her high school in Burbank, Illinois, police said.
The girl was on her way to St. Laurence High School, walking north on Central Avenue from 79th Street, when police say a man walked up to her from behind, threatened her with a gun and forced her into a nearby alley on the 7800 block of Central Avenue.
She was then assaulted in the alley behind a garage.
The person is described as a black male, about 17 to 20 years old, between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 150 to 170 pounds. He was wearing a reddish-orange pull over sweatshirt and black pants and caring a black backpack.
Police are asking for help identifying the man they believe to be responsible.
He was last seen walking east on 79th Street from Central Avenue after the incident, police said.
The victim is cooperating, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Burbank Police Department at (708)924-7300.