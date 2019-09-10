CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men suspected of $1 million worth of burglaries in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin were arrested in the Milwaukee suburbs Sunday moring after a high-speed chase.

The four men are from Illinois and Indiana, and police have been trying to catch them for months. They are suspected in more than 25 burglaries in at least three states.

Sunday morning, they were caught on surveillance video as they removed electronics from display cases at a Best Buy in Greenfield, Wisconsin, around 4 a.m. on Sunday. One of them used a ladder to pull items from a shelf.

“This was a big one. They were very active. They were hitting every few days, and they weren’t slowing down,” Greenfield Police Assistant Chief David Patrick said.

The men were leaving the store when Greenfield police arrived. A police chase ensued, reaching speeds of up to 70 mph on Interstate 43.

Officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the burglars’ van, which had been stolen in Milwaukee. The driver lost control and the van flipped.

Police said the men are between the ages of 18 and 41. They also allegedly broke into Ulta Beauty, Kohl’s, and Art’s Camera stores in the area.

Art’s Camera manager Dan Flynn said they caused at least $10,000 in damages at the store in Greenfield.

“We secure all of our equipment in the back, all the valuable equipment, so all he got was boxes, but still did damage to the store,” Flynn said.

Police said a large amount of stolen items was found inside the burglars’ van. Charges likely will be filed later this week.

Authorities have not said where else the burglars struck outside of Wisconsin.