CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of worshippers have flocked to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, after what appeared to be tears were seen pouring from the eyes of a painting of the Virgin Mary.
The church is set to close its doors this week, due to bankruptcy, and many parishioners believe the painting is weeping tears of sadness because the church is facing foreclosure.
The church’s caretaker first saw what appears to be oil or some other type of liquid streaming from the Virgin Mary’s eyes on Sunday. He ran into the pastor’s office, saying “our Icon of the Panagia is weeping! We cannot leave this sacred space.”
Some believe what happened is a sign from God, or maybe a hint something is coming to save the church, which is about $8 million in debt.
For the past year, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox has been fighting to remain in its 61-year-old church building at the corner of Diversey and Meade. A generous donation last year helped the church avoid being sold at auction.
A bankruptcy hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, and the church is scheduled to close its doors on Thursday.
A GoFundMe page is raising money for the church, but has raised only about $10,600 towards its goal of $250,000 since last December.