CHICAGO (CBS)– It has quickly gone from “the sky is falling” to “the sky has no limits” as the Chicago Sky return to the WNBA postseason.

New head coach James Wade took an underachieving Sky team and quickly turned it into a 20-win team that made the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

⁦@wnbachicagosky⁩ gearing up for their first playoffs in 3 seasons! Players give credit to new coach Wade who brought a championship culture and instant belief to the team. They take on the #Mercury in their first playoff game at Wintrust Arena! ⁦@cbschicago⁩ #WNBA pic.twitter.com/pihp1A7oGW — Megan Mawicke (@MeganMawicke) September 10, 2019

“He’s helped us with our energy, culture of our team, making sure it is a championship culture, and just brought that passion,” said Sky center Stefanie Dolson.

“The first thing was chemistry of our team,” said first year head coach James Wade. “We had to completely buy in together. Not a couple payers buying in here, a couple players buying in here, but the fact that we able to build something where we all got along. That means you sacrifice for each other, that means you don’t care who got credit.”

The fifth seeded Sky have played some of their best basketball against the 8th seeded Mercury, beating them three times!

“We made things difficult for them, defensively and offensively,” said Dolson. We moved the ball, we ran, we use out athleticism and shooting abilities to outscore them.”

Past meeting and records don’t matter now. The Sky know they will face a dangerous Mercury team. The Mercury pulled off upsets in single elimination playoff games the last two seasons.

“The toughest thing in sports is beating a team four times,” said star point guard Courtney Vandersloot. “This Mercury team a lot of, not only experience, but talent. They have players that step up big in the postseason and we have players that haven’t even been in the postseason so this is a battle tomorrow.”

⁦@wnbachicagosky⁩ ⁦@Sloot22⁩ “One of the toughest things to do in sports is to beat a team four times. This #Mercury team has a lot of talent…we will need to be at our best.” ⁦@cbschicago⁩ #WNBA ⁦@PhoenixMercury⁩ pic.twitter.com/hlx4SoTBpR — Megan Mawicke (@MeganMawicke) September 10, 2019

You can catch the Sky’s return to the postseason tomorrow night at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.