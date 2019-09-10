



As you get ready to watch Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate, check out the Chicago bars showing the event.

Sidetrack

Sidetrack is located at 3349 N. Halsted St. in the Lakeview East neighborhood. The bar will be hosting a Democratic Debate viewing party from 7 to 10 p.m. according to the Facebook event.

The event will take place in Sidetrack’s Main Bar on a “big screen.”

Berlin Nightclub

The nightclub, located at 954 W. Belmont Ave. in Lakeview, will be hosting a viewing party. According to bar owners, the party will be hosted “with commentary from some of Chicago’s best drag artists.”

Drink deals will be available and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Club Lago Restaurant & Lounge

Club Lago is located at 331 W. Superior St. and will be showing the debate this week. Bar owner Giancarlo Nardini said the bar always shows debates, especially as elections season approaches.

“We are political junkies, so we will have the debate on,” Nardini said.

O’Donovan’s Pub and Restaurant

The pub, located at 2100 W. Irving Park Road., has a back room where the debate can viewed at full volume. The back room can be reserved for viewing parties.

R Public House

R Public House in Rogers Park, located at 1508 West Jarvis Ave., will also have an area set aside for debate watchers.

A bar representative said drink deals and food specials will be available to customers.

Piece Brewery

The sports-bar known for pizza and brews, located at 1927 W. North Ave., will be showing the debate with subtitles for any customer that requests it.

Bar Takito

Located at 201 N. Morgan St., Bar Takito will be a hot spot for debate viewers just as they have done in the past.

Happy hour deals will available just before the start of the event.