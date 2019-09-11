CHICAGO (CBS) — Public schools in Hammond, Indiana, were placed on lockdown for about two hours Wednesday morning, as police investigated a threatened shooting at Hammond High School. Police later determined there was no danger.
Hammond police said a social media post threatened gun violence at Hammond High School.
As a precaution, all public schools in Hammond were placed on temporary lockdown around 9:30 a.m. The lockdown was lifted around 11:30 a.m.
“At this time and we do not believe there to be any threat and school will continue as scheduled,” police stated in a Facebook post.
Police earlier said they had identified the parties responsible for the threat.
An investigation continued Wednesday afternoon.