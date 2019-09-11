CHICAGO (CBS) — An elementary school principal in south-suburban Matteson has resigned after Chicago Public Schools disclosed that he had been the subject of an internal investigation in May, which supported a finding of sexual misconduct.
In a letter to parents, Matteson Elementary School District 159 Superintendent Dr. Mable Alfred said CPS had not initially disclosed the information when District 159 hired Cedric Nolen for the position of principal at Colin Powell Middle School in July.
Alfred said they weren’t contacted by CPS until Sept. 6, several weeks into the school year.
A copy of a May 6 “executive memo” obtained by CBS 2 shows that Nolen was the subject of a CPS Office of the Inspector General investigation.
“Evidence supports a finding of sexual misconduct against former Parkside Elementary Community Academy Principal Cedric Nolen,” the report reads.
The report says the allegations were corroborated by several other individuals, as well as by text messages and video calls.
Nolen declined to answer any questions when interviewed, and he resigned from his position as principal on April 18. The OIG recommended that a “Do Not Hire” designation be placed on his personnel file.
It’s still unclear why the report was not forwarded to District 159 in July. CBS 2 reached out to Chicago Public Schools and District 159 for comment Tuesday night. We’re still waiting on a response.
Alfred said the finger-print based background check of Nolen completed prior his employment did not flag any information about misconduct.
This is a developing story; CBS 2’s Megan Hickey will have updates throughout the day.