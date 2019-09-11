CHICAGO (CBS) — According to surveillance video, it looks like a couple is shopping in the liquor store.

They’re standing, pondering and picking up plenty of bottles. Then, they casually walk away without paying.

Police said the couple has hit stores in Oswego, Sugar Grove, Plano and Aurora.

A man and a woman walk into Oswego Food and Liquor around 9:45 Monday morning. The pair picked up six bottles of Patrón then waving as they walk right out the door without paying for over $300 worth of alcohol.

Runil Thaker’s has run the store for more than five years.

“Well, I was surprised,” Thaker said, who added that when the thieves left, he hopped over the counter.

“I just wanted to get the license plate number.”

But he couldn’t get it in time. Thaker said a getaway driver was waiting.

“They were prepared. They have done this more than once,” Thaker said.

He’s right. CBS 2 has learned the man has been seen on surveillance stealing from stores in Aurora, Sugar Grove and Plano over the past three weeks.

The Plano Police Department posted a message on Facebook asking the public for assistance in catching the pair.

“I wish he’d get busted,” Thaker said.

BJ Patel owns BJ Wine and Spirits in Oswego. He said his store also hit by the duo, twice in 20 days.

“Same guy who is going everywhere,” Patel said. “He took a bottle of Patrón, took from the box.”

Patel told CBS 2 he watched the pair snatch several bottles and run out of his store. He chased them to their car a little after 5:00 Sunday evening.

Oswego detectives are working with other area police departments to try and catch these criminals.

They ask anyone with information to please give them a call.