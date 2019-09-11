CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a “suspicious object” that was dropped off in a mailbox in the Logan Square neighborhood Wednesday morning.
A suspicious package is being investigated in the 3600 block of W Fullerton. Police & investigative units are on scene & traffic may be impacted. Please avoid the area and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/l8GZThpA7g
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 11, 2019
Chicago police are responding to the area of Fullerton and Central Park avenues.
Fullerton Avenue is blocked off from Kimball to Monticello avenues, police said.
Central Park Avenue is also blocked as police investigate.
Police are warning residents to avoid the area.
This is developing story.