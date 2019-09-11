CHICAGO (CBS)– UPS announced plans to hire more than 5,000 seasonal employees in the Chicago area for the holiday season.
According to UPS officials, the employees are needed to support the “increase in package volume” expected to begin in November and continue through January of 2020.
Employees will be hired for full and part-time seasonal positions including package handlers and drivers. Company representatives said these positions “have been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS. ”
UPS representatives said pay for package handlers and driver-helpers starts at $14 an hour.
“Through the company’s ‘Earn and Learn’ program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment,” officials said in a press release.
Anyone interested can apply online at UPSjobs.com.