CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke has been named the court’s next chief justice.
The state’s highest court selected Anne Burke earlier this week. The 13-year veteran of the court will start her three-year term Oct. 26.
A Tuesday court statement says she’ll be the third female chief justice on the 200-year-old court, following current Justice Rita Garman and late Justice Mary Ann McMorrow. She’ll succeed Chief Justice Lloyd Karmeier.
Burke’s husband, once-powerful Ald. Ed Burke, has been on the Chicago’s City Council for 50 years. He was charged this year with trying to extort executives seeking city remodeling permits. He has pleaded not guilty.
Because it is a federal case, no appellate issues related to it would come before the Illinois Supreme Court.
Alderman Burke resigned as chairman of the City Council Finance Committee after he was charged, and also was removed as chair of the Cook County Democratic Party’s judicial slating committee.
