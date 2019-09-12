CHICAGO (CBS) — A DePaul University building was evacuated Thursday due to a bomb threat, the university confirmed in a tweet. According to the university police conducted a search and gave an all clear, allowing people back in the building shortly after the evacuation.
All offices at 55 E. Jackson, including DePaul’s administrative offices, were evacuated at the recommendation building security due to an unconfirmed bomb threat. No other area buildings have been evacuated at this time.
According to the university no other buildings were evacuated.
Chicago police confirmed the street was also evacuated while the threat was being investigated.