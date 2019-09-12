CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have charged a 22-year-old man on parole with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl while she was on her way to school Monday, Burbank police confirm.
Marquise Myles, of Chicago, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated robbery and kidnapping, all of which are felonies.
Myles was on parole for a felon possessing a firearm charge at the time of the incident, police said.
He was working at PACTIV and was a temporary employee of Elite Staffing of Chicago at the time, police said.
He had just finished his shift and did not know the victim but followed her after she got off the 79th Street PACE Bus they were both traveling on, according to police.
Video surveillance shows a man come up from behind the victim and force her into a nearby alleyway on the 78000 block of Central Avenue, where she was sexually assaulted. Police say more surveillance video shows him after the crime boarding a CTA bus at 79th and Cicero.
Myles is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday at the Bridgeview Courthouse.
Anyone needing any additional information is asked to call the Burbank Police Department at 708-924-7300.