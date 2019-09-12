CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are questioning a person of interest in the death of Tyler Bernicky, the son of a Chicago firefighter, who was killed in a “vicious homicide” in June, police confirmed Thursday night.
Bernicky was found dead when police were called to 79th and Ingleside for a car on fire. Investigators say Bernicky was on the ground with several stab wounds to the chest and legs.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said the 25-year-old was dead at the scene.
Bernicky had no obvious ties to the area where he died, and it’s unclear why he was there at the time.
Lieutenant David Bernicky, Tyler’s father, said Tyler was vising his grandmother’s house. He said working on cars was Tyler’s passion and he “put on a smile on everyone’s face.”