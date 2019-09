Darvish Fans 14, Cubs Beat Padres 4-1 To Keep Wild-Card PaceYu Darvish and the Chicago Cubs are heading back to Wrigley Field feeling better about their situation than they had in several days.

Dozier's Homer Sends Royals Past Giolito, White Sox, 6-3The homers spoiled a record performance by Giolito (14-9), who set a team mark with eight consecutive strikeouts in the third through fifth innings before Nicky Lopez grounded out to end the run.

WWE Clash Of Champions 2019 Picks: Can Seth Rollins Retain Universal Belt?Seth Rollins defends the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions, WWE's final big event before upcoming changes.

Cubs Lose 4-0 To Padres, Fall Into Tie For 2nd Wild-Card SpotThe Cubs lost for the second straight night and for the fifth time in six games.

Soler Hits 2 Homers, Royals Beat White Sox 8-6Jorge Soler hit a pair of two-run homers among his career high-matching four hits, leading the Kansas City Royals to an 8-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Moving Past The Packers, Bears Focus On Fangio's FamiliarityTrubisky and Nagy need to learn from their mistakes - and quickly -since their taking on their former defensive cooridnator Vic Fangio, who knows their tendencies so well.