New Body Scanners Detect Items Before They're A Threat At Kane County JailAn inmate at the Kane County Jail tried to smuggle a chunk of metal from a broom handle, and it could have been a weapon to attack guards. But new technology is in action to detect such items before they pose a danger.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For DeKalb and Lee CountiesThe National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of DeKalb and Lee counties until 4 p.m.

Endangered Blanding's Turtles Released Into The WildThe turtles are known for their distinctive yellow throat and chin, which can show a permanent 'smile.' They are endangered in Illinois after suffering a drastic population decline over the years.

Illinois Writer With Disabilities, Melissa Blake, Shuts Down Internet Trolls With Message: ‘You’re Not Going To Get The Best Of MeFive years after GamerGate brought global attention to the scourge of harassment towards women in male-dominated industries, an Illinois writer with a genetic disorder tweeted multiple selfies in defiant response to YouTube commenters who made derogatory and hateful comments about her looks.