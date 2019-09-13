CHICAGO (CBS) — There are 77 Chicago neighborhoods throughout the city.

But it looks like the city is expanding – more than 800 miles away.

CBS 2’s Eric Cox is digging into why a piece of Chicago is being built at Fort Benning, Georgia.

A federal document details plans to build a new training facility for a special response team with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE.

The project described as “hyper-realistic training devices that emulate structures the teams will encounter across the United States.”

But when you look at the plans, there are only two U.S. locations chosen: Arizona and Chicago.

The estimated cost for each is over $350,000.

San Diego-based Strategic Operations has been tapped to build the training facility. Their main focus: helping the military train for third world combat conditions.

Now tasked to recreate a Chicago setting for ICE agents. As detailed as dishes left on the table to toys in the yard according to the document.

“They are laying out a plan to train for urban warfare in the city of Chicago,” said Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) who opposes the idea.

“The fact that we’re spending taxpayer money to terrorize people in our communities is utterly ridiculous.”

The new training center is expected to be part of an expansion at Fort Benning, a U.S. Army base in Georgia, located over 800 miles away from Chicago.

“I don’t think it necessarily means that Chicago is going to be targeted in any way shape or form,” said security expert Ross Rice.

Ross is also a former FBI agent. He told CBS 2 Chicagoans shouldn’t be worried simply because a training facility is being called Chicago.

“That’s just a generic name they use, I guess, for a specific urban area,” Ross said.

According to the document, ICE is in the process of expanding its special response teams stationed throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

CBS 2 reached out for comment but no response so far.