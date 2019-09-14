CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago man charged in an Oak Brook hotel sexual assault has been denied bail.
Julius Ramsey, 37, appeared in bond court Saturday morning where a judge ordered he be held without bond, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. Ramsey was charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping.
Ramsey was placed in police custody last week after a reported armed sexual assault in a hotel in Oak Brook. He was charged in connection with the assault on Sept. 13.
Oak Brook police were called at 11:48 a.m. on Sept. 9 to the Hyatt House, at 210 W. 22nd St,. in Oak Brook for a report of an aggravated criminal sexual assault.
Police said the victim, a 20-year-old employee of the hotel, was taken to Edward-Elmhurst Health Elmhurst Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, police learned the suspect might still have been in the area and armed with the handgun.
Police conducted a room-to-room search at the hotel. According to DuPage County officials, officers obtained a DNA sample from Ramsey which was later confirmed to be a match with DNA collected at the scene of the assault.
“Ramsey forced the woman at gunpoint into a vacant room at the hotel,” the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement. “It is alleged that Ramsey then sexually assaulted the woman on several occasions and put the gun to her head and threatened to kill her.”
Ramsey’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 30, 2019 for arraignment in front of Judge Jeffrey MacKay.