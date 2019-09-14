CHICAGO (CBS)– Saturday will be sunny with lighter winds in the Chicago area, but rain is on the way.
Heavy downpours are possible Saturday evening and into Sunday morning.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, the rain expected to move through the Chicago area quickly, leaving the rest of the day clear.
Weekend temperatures are predicted to stay near 80 degrees.
Curran said areas near the Wisconsin line, that got a lot of rain and experienced flooding, are in a sensitive position when it comes to rainfall.
High water levels will continue in Lake County. The Des Plaines River is expected to crest Saturday at 11 feet in Gurnee.
Flood levels were a problem for Lincolnshire Friday and may be an issue for other areas near US 45 between Half Day and Deerfield roads.
The rest of the week is expected to be sunny with temperatures in the low 80s.