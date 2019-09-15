CHICAGO (CBS) — A boat tour on Lake Michigan on Sunday raised money in the fight against sex trafficking.
The nonprofit group Selah Freedom hosted its second annual fundraiser, called Rock the Boat against Sex Trafficking.
Supporters boarded the Odyssey on Sunday afternoon for a three-hour boat tour.
The event aims to raise money and awareness to help survivors.
The group said Chicago is one of the leading cities in the country for sex trafficking – with 16,000 to 24,000 women and children being trafficked in Chicago every year.