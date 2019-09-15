CHICAGO (CBS) — A targeted weekend gun enforcement initiative pushed the total number of guns seized by police this year to 8,000.
From Friday through Sunday, police said they confiscated 84 guns from the streets and arrested 37 people on illegal gun charges.
The total number of guns confiscated this year is 19 percent more compared with last year. Last year, police seized more guns than any other year in the previous seven years.
Most of the guns police seized have been semi-automatic handguns, but there have also been more than 300 “assault-style” weapons, including AK-47 and AR-15 rifles, police said.
So far, 3,368 people have been arrested on illegal gun-related charges this year, police said.