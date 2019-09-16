CHICAGO (CBS) — Even after they touched down from Denver Sunday night, the Chicago Bears had to be feeling a mile high about Eddy Pineiro’s breathtaking 53-yard game-winner with just a second to spare.
As CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke explains, a couple of Bears were still getting their kicks on Monday during a school visit.
Bears Kyle Fuller and Charles Leno, Jr. talked with students at Jordan Community School on the North Side about making the good decisions in life and staying on the right path.
But their heads were still spinning over the roller coaster of emotions from their wild win over the Denver Broncos.
“It was just crazy,” Leno said.
“It feels good. Excited to get the win, move forward. Getting ready to face Washington this week,” Fuller said.
After two games, Leno added they don’t really know who they are as a team, especially offensively. But one thing is know: They are a resilient bunch of Bears.