



A man was hit in the head with a bowling ball during a violent attack at a bowling alley on Sept. 4.

CBS 2 was first told no one called 9-1-1, instead, the people inside the venue went outside looking for help. However, dramatic 9-1-1 calls following the incident reveal voices filled with panic and urgency.

“There’s someone hit, bleeding in the inside, can you please get somebody here now! Get the ambulance inside,” one caller is heard saying.

A dispatcher responded by saying, “Ma’am. OK. We’re already coming there the police are already on the scene there.”

That is just one of the many frantic calls that came in to 9-1-1 operators after a fight started at the Cicero Town Hall Bowl on September 4th.

Damante Williams was hit in the head with a bowling ball during the fight.

In a video a yellow bowling ball can be seen in the air, just before Williams was injured.

Dispatchers asked for clarification from callers, questioning why an ambulance was needed. An urgent caller responded, “the ambulance was for a guy, who was down here got hit with a bowling ball.”

Police want to talk to the man seen in surveillance images who left right after the fight in a 2018 Range Rover. It has a Wisconsin plate AFS3400.

Williams mother told CBS 2, her son didn’t know the people involved in the fight. She said the fight started after her son, bumped into someone.

He’s now out of a coma and remains in the hospital. His family hopes he’s in a rehab center soon.