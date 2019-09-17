CHICAGO (CBS)– British producer and EDM DJ Chris Lake took to Twitter after his flight made an emergency landing in Chicago.
Just had to make an unscheduled / emergency landing in Chicago as we could smell burnt electrics whilst flying from LHR to LAX. wasn’t a nice moment. Currently surrounded my fire trucks on a runway, waiting to be told what to do next
— Chris Lake (@chrislake) September 17, 2019
British Airways flight 283, a Boeing 747-400, from London Heathrow Airport to Los Angeles landed safely at O’Hare shortly after noon Tuesday.
In his tweet, Lake said during the flight “we could smell burnt electrics.”
The DJ said he was surrounded by firetrucks on a runway.
Lake said it “wasn’t a nice moment.”