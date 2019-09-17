Baseball Report: MLB Wild Card Could Go Down To WireThe Wild Card race in both the American League and National League remain very close going into the last couple weeks of the season.

3-Run Homer For Schwarber As Cubs Beat Reds, Win 5th StraightKyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer and made a diving catch in left field, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

White Sox Take 2-0 Lead In Second, But Fall To First-Place Minnesota TwinsJose Berrios pitched into the eighth inning to win his second straight start, Mitch Garver hit a go-ahead double and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox Monday night.

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Expected To Be Out At Least 5 To 7 Days After Ankle SprainCubs slugger and first baseman Anthony Rizzo is expected to be out for at least five to seven days after spraining his ankle while playing the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Bears Not Shy About Showing Their Pride After Sunday's WinBears Kyle Fuller and Charles Leno, Jr. talked with students at Jordan Community School on the North Side about making the good decisions in life and staying on the right path. But their heads were still spinning over the roller coaster of emotions from their wild win over the Denver Broncos.

'Most Anticipated Night Game I Can Remember For Georgia' SEC On CBS Announcer Brad Nessler On Notre Dame-GeorgiaSEC on CBS announcer Brad Nessler discusses the anticipation for Saturday's Georgia Bulldogs-Notre Dame Fighting Irish matchup.