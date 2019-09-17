Filed Under:Chicago Cubs, Cubs, Nico Hoerner, Nico Hoerner Jersey


CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — The Chicago Cubs on Tuesday tweeted a photo of a little boy in a T-shirt that was hand-drawn to resemble a Nico Hoerner jersey.

The Cubs said they wanted to find the boy’s family and get him in a real Hoerner jersey.

On Tuesday night, a man tweeted back at the Cubs, saying the boy was his son.

Twitter user @Uptoeleven2 said it was he and his son, Sebastian, who appeared in the photo the Cubs tweeted.

“He made the shirt before the game Sunday. He’s a little guy, but a HUGE Cubs fan,” Sebastian’s dad tweeted. “He wanted to show support for the Cubs great new addition.”

The rookie Hoerner has been on a hot streak at the plate since he stepped up just last week. He had three hits and four RBIs in his big-league debut with the Cubs as they beat the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, Sept. 10 – and also made some nice plays as a shortstop.

Hoerner also homered on Friday and Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. On Saturday, Hoerner had a three-run homer in the sixth and the Cubs went on to clobber the Pirates 14-1.

Hoerner was the Cubs’ first-round draft pick out of Stanford in 2018. He was promoted because All-Star shortstop Javier Báez and Addison Russell are sidelined by injuries.

