



— The Chicago Cubs on Tuesday tweeted a photo of a little boy in a T-shirt that was hand-drawn to resemble a Nico Hoerner jersey.

The Cubs said they wanted to find the boy’s family and get him in a real Hoerner jersey.

Twitter, do your thing! Help us find this awesome #Cubs fan’s family. We want to get him a @nico_hoerner jersey! #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/UuVzXfLl1H — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 17, 2019

On Tuesday night, a man tweeted back at the Cubs, saying the boy was his son.

Twitter user @Uptoeleven2 said it was he and his son, Sebastian, who appeared in the photo the Cubs tweeted.

That’s me and my son Sebastian! He made the shirt before the game Sunday. He’s a little guy, but a HUGE Cubs fan. He wanted to show support for the Cubs great new addition. pic.twitter.com/NGGPCNImRw — Uptoeleven (@Uptoeleven2) September 18, 2019

“He made the shirt before the game Sunday. He’s a little guy, but a HUGE Cubs fan,” Sebastian’s dad tweeted. “He wanted to show support for the Cubs great new addition.”

The rookie Hoerner has been on a hot streak at the plate since he stepped up just last week. He had three hits and four RBIs in his big-league debut with the Cubs as they beat the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, Sept. 10 – and also made some nice plays as a shortstop.

Hoerner also homered on Friday and Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. On Saturday, Hoerner had a three-run homer in the sixth and the Cubs went on to clobber the Pirates 14-1.

Hoerner was the Cubs’ first-round draft pick out of Stanford in 2018. He was promoted because All-Star shortstop Javier Báez and Addison Russell are sidelined by injuries.

