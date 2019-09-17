CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Coroner’s Office is seeking help finding family members of a teenage Jane Doe.
She is an African American female between 14 and 18 and is about 5 feet two inches tall and 117 pounds. She has short black hair with her ears pierced.
She was wearing a blue and white Nike windbreaker in extra small, and large Champion brand blue pants with gray stripes. She also wore a red bra in size 32 B and a pink t-shirt size 14-16 with a Superman emblem with the words “Super Girl Power” on the front. She wore blue and black Nike Air Max Plus gym shoes in size 7.
The Jane Doe was found in the alley of 20th and Pennsylvania Street in Gary, Indiana, on Sept. 16.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Coroner’s Office at (219)755-3265.