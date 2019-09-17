CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI Chicago field office is looking for a man who robbed a bank in The Loop Monday night.
#HappeningNow @FBIChicago is on the hunt for an unknown suspect #wanted for robbing a bank in down town Chicago late yesterday afternoon. It happened at Fifth Third Bank, 161 N Clark St, at 5:17 pm. If you have info, call (312) 421-6700. #Reward https://t.co/IIthfU8xuB pic.twitter.com/HSDvqTlC3C
— FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) September 17, 2019
According to FBI officials, the man robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 161 N. Clark St. around 5:15 p.m.
In the photo, the suspect is wearing a Chicago Blackhawks hat, black sunglasses and a gray shirt. He can be seen taking a large amount of cash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 312-421-6700.