Filed Under: Fifth Third Bank Robbery, Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI Chicago field office is looking for a man who robbed a bank in The Loop Monday night.

According to FBI officials, the man robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 161 N. Clark St. around 5:15 p.m.

In the photo, the suspect is wearing a Chicago Blackhawks hat, black sunglasses and a gray shirt. He can be seen taking a large amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 312-421-6700.