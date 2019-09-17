CHICAGO (CBS) — A 35-year-old man has been charged with robbing three women at gunpoint on Sunday in the South Loop.
Police said the women were walking near 8th and Wabash around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, when a masked man walked up, took out a gun, and demanded their property.
The victims complied, and the robber ran away. Police said 35-year-old Torrence Perry was arrested the next day near 15th and Wabash, after he was seen on surveillance video entering a building with the victims’ property.
Perry has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted aggravated robbery.
He was due to appear in bond court at noon on Tuesday.