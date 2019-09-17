CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago police officers and a civilian were injured in a crash Tuesday morning on the city’s West Side.
At 8:23 a.m., police were headed north on Kedzie Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood with lights and sirens activated, when they collided with an Audi in the intersection with Washington Boulevard, police said.
A witness told CBS 2 the squad car was following a fire truck when it was hit by the black Audi.
The officers were both transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they were treated and released.
The 54-year-old man who was driving the Audi was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and stabilized, police said.
No tickets were issued.