By Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a flatbed truck in Chicago’s River North neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police confirmed.

The 29-year-old woman was crossing near the intersection of LaSalle Drive and Grand Avenue around 11:30 a.m. when she was hit.

She was identified as Elizabeth Boshardy of the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

The truck was heading west and turning left but didn’t see the victim and hit her. A witness said the woman was in the crosswalk, and had the right of way.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

