CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a flatbed truck in Chicago’s River North neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police confirmed.
Multiple officers at LaSalle & Grand in River North. Flatbed truck stopped. Person’s shoe laying under the truck. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fiYkwdR7Cs
— Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) September 17, 2019
The 29-year-old woman was crossing near the intersection of LaSalle Drive and Grand Avenue around 11:30 a.m. when she was hit.
She was identified as Elizabeth Boshardy of the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.
The truck was heading west and turning left but didn’t see the victim and hit her. A witness said the woman was in the crosswalk, and had the right of way.
Crime scene tape going up around the truck. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/hBT8qqWyST
— Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) September 17, 2019
She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Transported to Northwestern where she was pronounced dead. Area Central Investigating.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Ldv0uL33wx
— Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) September 17, 2019
Area Central detectives are investigating.