CHICAGO (CBS)– Four people were shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, shots were fired from a white sedan at individuals standing on the sidewalk in front of a store in the 4200 block of West Madison Street, near Keeler Avenue, just before 3 p.m.
Police said three male victims were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds in critical condition.
One of the victims, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead.
Another male victim, according to police, found his own way to a local hospital and will be transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.
There are no offenders in custody and Area North detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.