CHICAGO (CBS) — A 53-year-old man arrested at O’Hare International Airport earlier this week has been charged with sexually assaulting several children.
Police said Adriano Medhane was arrested under an active warrant Monday afternoon, involving multiple sexual assaults of children over an extended period of time.
Medhane has been charged with four felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault. He was due to appear in bond court at noon Wednesday.
Police did not provide any details on any of the assaults, including where or when they occurred.