CHICAGO (CBS) — A mother says Frankfort School District 157-C knowingly put her daughter in class with students who had bullied her before, so she’s organizing a protest.

Stephanie Pearson-Davis said, for months now, her now 10-year-old daughter has been forced to share a classroom at Chelsea Intermediate School with the same students who bullied her in 2017.

“We’ve seen the stories of 9-year-olds hanging themselves. That is my biggest fear for my child,” Pearson-Davis said.

According to Pearson-Davis, the bullying started when her daughter, Sydney, was in the 3rd Grade. She said Sydney was alienated, and other students treated her like a personal assistant, asking her to carry their books and coats.

“Essentially, she was their slave, or their personal assistant in the classroom,” Pearson-Davis said.

Despite several meetings with school leaders, Pearson-Davis said her daughter wasn’t moved to another classroom until she got a lawyer.

Sydney is now in the 5th grade, and despite promises to keep the students apart, Pearson-Davis said her daughter was again placed in a class with some of those students, and the bullying has continued.

“Nobody knows this pain, if you don’t have it, if you haven’t been here, if you haven’t had your daughter hold on to you for dear life, and have to push them away because you want them to go to school,” Pearson-Davis said.

Pearson-Davis said the district started an investigation, and concluded last week that, although the other students’ behavior was inappropriate, no bullying occurred, because Sydney wasn’t physically harmed.

“I shouldn’t have been surprised by it; but this was a moment, you know, an opportunity for our district really to learn, and to decide that we are not going to tolerate this, and that maybe there were some missteps here, and we could do better,” she said.

The district declined to comment on the situation, citing privacy laws.

Pearson-Davis said that’s why she’s moving forward with a protest at 6 p.m., ahead of the School District 157-C board meeting at 7 p.m. at Grand Prairie Elementary.