ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) — A student at York Community High School in Elmhurst was on home detention Wednesday after police said he posted a threatening picture on the internet.
Police said the photo showed the student posing with an Airsoft gun and referencing show and tell in school.
Detectives took the teen into custody and met with his father, and were working with school officials for further action, police said. Police believe the incident was isolated and the boy does not pose a credible threat to others, police said.
The post with the picture has been removed.
The student was ordered placed on home detention by a judge Wednesday morning. He was charged with one count of felony disorderly conduct, police said.
The student, whose name and age have not been released, is due back in court on Monday, Sept. 23, police said.
“Elmhurst Police would like to remind students and parents that these threats are taken seriously by the police and school officials,” police emphasized in a news release. “The consequences for these actions are enforced and students should be mindful of what they post.”