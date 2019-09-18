NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Norridge apprehended a man who they said made a threat against a high school in the northwest suburb – and who was also wanted in a robbery in Niles.

He was found hiding in closet, police said.

Norridge police said on Tuesday, they received a credible threat against Ridgewood High School. Police said Jonathan Reyes, 18, made a social media post making a verbal threat to shoot up the school, and another post showed him holding a handgun.

Reyes also had a valid warrant for armed robbery out of Niles, police said.

Police learned that Reyes might be heading to a house in the 4000 block of North Oleander Avenue in Norridge. Officers saw a vehicle pull into a driveway at the home, and saw someone get out, police said.

Police were not able to make contact with the person who went into the house, but a resident came a short time afterward and said four people had entered the home just before police arrived. Officers learned through interviews that Reyes was in the house, police said.

Officers went inside and searched the house, and they found the gun, but not Reyes, police said. The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System was evacuated for assistance in finding Reyes.

It turned out that he was hiding in a closet in the basement, and he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police were still investigating Wednesday night for charges in addition to the warrant, as well as possible charges against the other people in the house.