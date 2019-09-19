LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — One offensive touchdown in two games just isn’t going to cut it – nobody at Halas Hall is denying that.

But as CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reported Thursday, the Bears think a lot more blame for the team’s performance is being placed on Mitchell Trubisky’s shoulders than necessary.

Head Coach Matt Nagy had a clear message Thursday as he was peppered with questions about his offense’s struggles in the first two weeks. That message was that it’s not all Mitch’s fault.

“There’s a lot of variables in this offense. It’s not just one person,” Nagy said. “If I can hammer that through to everybody here, it’s not one person, it’s everybody. Please trust me on that.”

“It’s not just him. I’m sure Nags has told you about that. I’m sure other guys have told you about that,” added tight end Trey Burton. “We take a lot and put it on our shoulders as well. So we’ve got to play better as a unit.”

But like it or not, much of the blame and negativity from fans is directed at Trubisky. The third-year quarterback has just not played well, with no touchdown passes, and only 348 total yards passing through two games.

CBS 2’s Zahn asked Trubisky if the struggles have affected his confidence.

“You just got to believe like this week is going to be the week,” Trubisky said. “So we haven’t been executing the way we want to. There’s definitely some things we’re missing, but we’re correcting them. The most important thing to me is that my guys still believe in me, I believe in myself, and that we’re one unit. We’re sticking together.”

Nagy also said Thursday that they know what they’ve done on offense isn’t them. But if Trubisky and the “O” struggles again this week in Washington, against a Redskins defense that’s allowed 63 points through two games, they may have to face the fact that this is their new identity.