CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at an industrial building on the city's Southwest Side.
The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm response for the fire at the Roy Houff Company wholesale florist building, at 62nd Street and Oak Park Avenue in the Clearing community.
Chopper 2 showed fire crews spraying water over two spots where the roof had collapsed.
A sign alongside the vast industrial building indicated that it was for sale.
There was no immediate word on whether anyone was hurt.