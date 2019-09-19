'Type Of Game You Dream Of As A Player' Ex-Georgia QB Aaron Murray & Ex-Notre Dame Lineman Aaron Taylor Weigh In On Saturday's GameThe CBS Sports college football analysts discuss the 'Dawgs matchup with Notre Dame on Saturday night.

WWE NXT Dazzles In Premiere, Expectations For All Elite Wrestling War BuildWWE NXT, its next generation of Superstars, delivered a pay-per-view-style show, with high-risk maneuvers and electrifying matches.

Playoff-Hopeful Cubs Fall Short To Cincinnati Reds AgainJose Iglesias had an RBI double in the 10th inning and five Cincinnati pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the Reds recorded their second straight win over the playoff-contending Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

White Sox Top Twins, Hold Them To Only 3 HitsHeld without a hit until the sixth inning, the Minnesota Twins managed only three in their loss to the Chicago White Sox that shrunk their AL Central lead Wednesday night.

Cubs Under Pressure Going Into Game 3 Vs. Cincinnati

Piñeiro Kicking Up Great Expectations After Heart-Stopping Win"I didn't think this would come this soon but it's a good feeling. It was an emotional kick from what everybody has been through, honestly, it was just an amazing feeling."