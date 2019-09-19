CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a clearer picture of the man on a bike Chicago police said shot a woman in the Fulton River District.
CBS 2’s Jim Williams has the latest clues in the case.
Police officers throughout the day have been on the scene on Milwaukee where the victim was shot. And security is tight outside that office tower on Canal. One security guard told CBS 2 “it’s a sensitive time.”
Police released new, clearer surveillance video in an effort to find the gunman. Officers in SUVs and on bikes at Milwaukee and Lake were there one day after a gunman on a bike shot a 28-year-old woman.
Since then, police have been going through surveillance video. On Thursday, police released new, clearer surveillance stills of the gunman: He’s on a mountain bike, wearing a black baseball cap, a backpack and white gym shoes. A cup is along side the backpack.
He shot the victim shortly before noon.
In June, a gunman on a bike shot a 27-year-old woman in the 600 block of West Surf. Police don’t believe the two shootings are related. The shooter on Surf was white. The gunman Wednesday on Milwaukee was black.
The 28-year-old victim is recovering after surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.