CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re going to O’Hare using the CTA Blue Line, you’ll need extra time, thanks to rail repairs starting next Friday.
According to the Chicago Transit Authority, there will be a nine-day suspension of service between the Rosemont and O’Hare stations. That’s for work track and signal work in that zone. The stoppage is set for 10 p.m. on September 27.
Next weekend, complex signal improvement work on the Blue Line will begin, requiring that buses replace trains O'Hare–Rosemont from 10pm (next) Fri Sep 27 thru early Mon Oct 7. Work is part of the Your New Blue program. https://t.co/5g7da2xyzi pic.twitter.com/1yk2t8jZCT
— cta (@cta) September 20, 2019
The CTA will provide free bus shuttle service between the Rosemont and O’Hare Airport Bus/Shuttle Center. It’s located above the Blue Line station, between Terminals 1, 2, or 3. To make a connection to Terminal 5, riders should use the shuttle bus in Terminals 1, 2 or 3.
Click here to see a map of the shuttle bus service routes. The shuttles should be running every three to five minutes on weekdays and during the weekend and every 10 minutes during the overnight hours.
People are asked to allow for more travel time as a result of the changes. The CTA said riders should add an extra 20-30 minutes to travel times during the day and longer if they’re traveling overnight.
The transit agency recommends that people also use the CTA Train Tracker to keep up with real-time information.