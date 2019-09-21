CHICAGO (CBS) — Twice a year Chicagoans take to the streets to get a shot of a spectacle that comes only twice a year — Chicagohenge.
Every year around the spring and fall equinoxes, around March 21 and September 21, the sun lines up for a perfect photo between the city’s buildings on the east-west streets in the grid at sunrise and sunset.
This year’s fall equinox is Monday, Sept. 23.
The area could be affected by very heavy rain Sunday morning and Sunday night, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, which might not make for the best time to see the phenomenon. Monday will be better as the rain clears out.