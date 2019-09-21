  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Twice a year Chicagoans take to the streets to get a shot of a spectacle that comes only twice a year — Chicagohenge.

Every year around the spring and fall equinoxes, around March 21 and September 21, the sun lines up for a perfect photo between the city’s buildings on the east-west streets in the grid at sunrise and sunset.

People line the street to take photos of the sunset on Sept. 20 as Chicagohenge nears. (Credit: John Dodge/CBS 2)

This year’s fall equinox is Monday, Sept. 23.

The area could be affected by very heavy rain Sunday morning and Sunday night, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, which might not make for the best time to see the phenomenon. Monday will be better as the rain clears out.