CHICAGO (CBS)– Police have released new new facial reconstruction images of the teenager whose body was discovered in an alley in Gary, Indiana.
The girl’s body was discovered on Sept. 16 in an alleyway near 20th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street by utility workers.
Their coworkers said the teen was found tied to a newly-placed utility pole, and they believe she was beaten to death.
Police said she looks to have been 14-18 years old, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 117 pounds. She had short black hair with both ears pierced
She was found wearing a size XS white and blue Nike windbreaker, a size 14-16 orange t-shirt with a “Superman” logo and the words “Supergirl Power” written across the front, blue Champion brand pants with gray stripes, size 7 blue and black Nike Air Max Plus sneakers and a size 32B red bra.
The photos are facial reconstructions created by a forensic artist at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 219-755-3265