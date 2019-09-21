CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are dead and another person is injured after a shooting near 112th and Michigan in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood Saturday evening.
Police say two men robbed a 42-year-old man outside a store. They then went inside the store and announced a stickup.
The 42-year-old victim, who had a concealed carry licensed confronted the gunmen, and shots were fired.
The robbery victim died, along with one of the robbers, who was 18.
Another man inside the store was also shot but is expected to survive.
The other robber got away. Police are searching for him.