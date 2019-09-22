CHICAGO (CBS)– Shots were fired outside a club in Niles early Sunday morning.
According to Niles police, shots were fired near the Music Box Club located at 6873 N. Milwaukee Ave. around 3:22 a.m.
Police said witnesses reported that an altercation took place between multiple people inside the club. During the altercation, a female suffered a laceration to her leg.
Police said a shooting then took place outside in the parking lot when an unknown male, wearing a black jacket and hoodie, fired a small handgun multiple times “towards the club.”
At this time, police said there are no reports of any injuries.
The offender fled on foot on Milwaukee Avenue. Milwaukee Avenue was closed early Sunday morning, but is now open in all directions.
Traffic Alert Update: Milwaukee Avenue is open in all directions from the incident that occurred earlier this morning. Thank your for your cooperation.
— Niles Police (@Nilespdil) September 22, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niles Police Department, Detective Bureau at 847-588-6570.