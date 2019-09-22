



— The Cubs’ postseason chances took a major hit today after losing to the Cardinals, 3-2.

The Cubs were swept by St. Louis and have now lost six straight games. The Cubs were eliminated from contention for the division title and trail both the Brewers and Nationals in the Wild Card race by four games with six games to play.

“You know if you just play back the tape, it’s almost unbelievable that it turned out this way,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon after the game. “Also the games against Cincinnati, those two with Cincinnati. And just like the last six, this is really wash and repeat and it’s been really like the word “frustrating’, of course it’s frustrating.”

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo continued “The Cardinals just, they were just better than us. They just beat us, and today with Darvish having pitched, just… He left it all out there, pitching the way he has, and today knowing that we needed him. It’s tough.”

“I’m so frustrated,” added Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish. “The worst in my life. So, we have to win, especially today, right? But we lost.”

“We want to win the World Series,” said Cubs outfielder Albert Almora, Jr. “Chances of that are getting slim and we’ve got to take care of business now on the road. But of course we want to play into October and that’s a goal.”