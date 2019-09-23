CHICAGO (CBS) — Retiring Chicago Cubs organist Gary Pressy led the crowd for one last time during Sunday’s seventh-inning stretch.
The team paid tribute to Pressy before the game. The longtime organist is retiring at the end of this season. To celebrate his career. Pressy also threw out the first pitch.
Pressy manned the organ for a whopping 33 seasons. That’s more than 2,600 consecutive home games.
And in his retirement, Pressy he’s going to spend just as much time at the field, but as a fan.
“It was a dream when I was five years old. I would be in the backyard imitating a baseball player, an umpire, an announcer, that I wanted to be at Wrigley Field,” Pressy said.
Pressy said he’s most looking forward to spending time with his family and not sitting in two hour traffic on his way to work.