CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot Monday evening while sitting in a vehicle in a South Loop parking lot, according to Chicago police.
Two men were sitting in a vehicle in the 1200 block of South Canal Street when an unknown male fired shots at them just after 7 p.m.
The man sitting in the driver’s seat was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. His condition is unknown at this time.
Two other unknown men were with the shooter and all three fled on foot southbound on Canal.
Area Central detectives are investigating.