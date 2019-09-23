NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Two armed suspects robbed a business in Northbrook Monday afternoon, police said.
Around 3:30 p.m., Northbrook police were called to 1363 Shermer Rd. for an armed robbery.
The building at the address is an office building with retail space on the ground floor. Police did not specify which business the suspects robbed.
Police said the suspects took merchandise and a handgun.
One of the suspects is described as a black male in his early 20s, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and wearing dark clothes and bright orange shoes. The other was also described as a black male in his early 20s, standing 6 feet tall and wearing a green construction vest.
The suspects were last seen heading south on Shermer Road in what is believed to be a tan Jeep Compass, police said.
The incident is not believed to be random, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northrbook police at (847) 564-2060.