CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago firefighters were taken to the hospital after they ran low on air and sent out a mayday call while battling a blaze Sunday night in Ravenswood.
The fire started around 11 p.m. on the second floor of a two-story building near Lincoln and Foster.
Two firefighters were searching the building when they ran low on air, and due to poor visibility inside, couldn’t find the exit. They sent out a mayday call, and other firefighters helped them get out safe.
The firefighters were taken to the hospital in good condition.
“Both firemen were alert and talking. I’ve got members over at the hospital right now with them. Right now the doctors are evaluating them. They’re just making sure they’re okay. We expect that they’ll be discharged,” Assistant Deputy Fire Commissioner Barry Garr said.
Fire Department officials said everyone who lives in the building got out safe, but one woman said she left her six cats behind when she escaped, and wasn’t sure what happened to her pets.
“I want to get in. I actually run inside, but they stopped me,” Sandra Netzky said.
Garr said firefighters did not find any animals during their search of the building.